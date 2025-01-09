A motorist has been fined £970 for three driving offences.

Fifty-four-year-old Andrew Alexander Donaldson appeared before magistrates pleading guilty to having no insurance, no tax, and failing to wear a seat belt.

His licence was also endorsed with eight penalty points.

Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Donaldson was driving a Renault Megane on August 26, on the A2 Road in Maughold, heading to Ramsey.

He was spoken to by police and was said to not be wearing a seat belt.

Checks showed that his vehicle licence had expired in June 2023.

Donaldson, who lives in Jurby, told officers that he had borrowed the car from a friend, so he was not insured.

Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas, and the fact that he had no previous convictions.

Magistrates fined Donaldson £650 for having no insurance, £160 for having no vehicle licence, and £160 for the seat belt offence.

He must also pay £50 prosecution costs, and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.