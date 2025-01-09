A motorist has been fined £970 for three driving offences.
Fifty-four-year-old Andrew Alexander Donaldson appeared before magistrates pleading guilty to having no insurance, no tax, and failing to wear a seat belt.
His licence was also endorsed with eight penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Donaldson was driving a Renault Megane on August 26, on the A2 Road in Maughold, heading to Ramsey.
Checks showed that his vehicle licence had expired in June 2023.
Donaldson, who lives in Jurby, told officers that he had borrowed the car from a friend, so he was not insured.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas, and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Magistrates fined Donaldson £650 for having no insurance, £160 for having no vehicle licence, and £160 for the seat belt offence.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs, and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.