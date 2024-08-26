A 31-year-old driver who was involved in a crash has been fined £650 for having no insurance.
Michael Joseph Craine also had his licence endorsed by magistrates with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to an accident at Fisher’s Hill in Castletown on May 20, just after 9am.
Two vehicles were involved and one was Craine’s Ford Transit van.
On May 22, Craine went to Ramey police station and produced an insurance certificate, but said that it was no longer valid as the direct debit had been cancelled in February 2024.
The court heard that the defendant has three points on his licence previously for speeding.
Defence advocate Emily Brennan said that the accident had not been the fault of her client but that his van had been completely written off.
She said that Craine had gone to see his insurance company about a claim and been told he was not insured as the direct debit was not set up.
Ms Brennan said that this had been a complete oversight by the defendant and that he accepted responsibility.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
Magistrates also ordered Craine, who lives at Walpole Road in Ramsey, to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £200 per week.