A drug-driver from Ramsey has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Liam Thomas Holland admitted being under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were on patrol at the A2 road in Dhoon village on May 29.
They stopped Holland while he was driving a Nissan GTR, initially due to an issue with his front number plate.
The 27-year-old was described as having constricted pupils and a subsequent drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
Holland, who lives at Auldyn Walk, was subsequently arrested and at police headquarters gave a sample of blood which was sent to the UK for analysis, and produced a reading of 200.
The limit for benzoylecgonine is 50.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that there had been no suggestion of inappropriate driving, as his client had only been stopped initially due to the number plate.
Mr Rodgers said that Holland had not been above the limit for cocaine, but its metabolite.
He said that the legal limits were set at a very low level in the UK and Isle of Man.
Magistrates also ordered Holland to take an extended test at the end of his ban and pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.