Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Paul Jones was driving a Land Rover Discovery 2 on the U68 St Lukes to Brandywell Road on March 8.
The vehicle was also untaxed.
Jones also admitted having an unsecure load on his vehicle on March 16.
After admitting all three offences, magistrates fined him £520 and ordered him to pay £100 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a DEFA Countryside Ranger saw Jones’ Land Rover Discovery parked at St Luke’s Greenway Road on March 8, at 2.20pm.
There is a 500kg weight restriction on vehicles on Greenway Roads, but the defendant’s Land Rover was said to have a weight of 2,500 kg.
Jones, of Ballagarey Road, said he was a Four by Four club member and had believed he was allowed to drive on the Greenway Road.
Jones said he’d bought the vehicle a few days prior, but didn’t have the log book in order to change the tax.
He claimed he’d not seen the sign about the weight, and said it was small and easy to miss.
On March 16, police were driving behind Jones’ Land Rover, which had a trailer attached with a motorbike in it, on the A23 Braddan Road.
As he exited the roundabout a strap came loose and the bike fell into the trailer.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the defendant had taxed the vehicle very quickly after the incident and hadn’t understood that his vehicle was in excess of the weight limit.
Mr Wright said that, although the motorbike had fallen over, there was never any danger of it coming out of the trailer.