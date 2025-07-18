The Mountain Road is set to remain shut for around five hours following a crash this afternoon.
Isle of Man Constabulary says there has been a road traffic collision on the section between Brandywell and Creg Ny Baa.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has confirmed it’s responding to the incident.
Posting on social media the force said: ‘Due to a road traffic collision the Mountain Road is closed from Brandywell to the Creg Ny Baa.
‘Please take alternative routes. This is likely to be for five hours but we will update you.’
The latest incident follows a two-hour closure on the same section of the A18 Mountain Road this morning due to a collision.
The latest closure is likely to cause disruption for which will go on into this evening’s rush hour causing issues for commuters heading between Douglas from the north of the island.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.
Police have released no further details on the crash, but have asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.