A 50-year-old van driver has been fined £350 for having no vehicle licence or insurance.
Jason Thomas Barlow also had his licence endorsed with five penalty points after pleading guilty to both offences.
The court heard that police attended Barlow’s home, at Cronk Grianagh Estate, Douglas, on October 17, on an unrelated matter.
Vehicle checks revealed that the tax for a Renault Trafic, parked outside, had expired in July 2022 and that it was not insured.
On October 19, Barlow produced an insurance certificate, but it had started that day.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had not been driving the vehicle as it was incapable of moving, and had remained parked outside.
Mr Wood said that Barlow had since taxed and insured the van.
The advocate also asked for credit to be given for the immediate guilty pleas.
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, fined Barlow £350 for the insurance offence and made no separate penalty for the tax offence.
Prosecution costs of £50 were also ordered and Barlow will pay all amounts at a rate of £30 per week.