Driving under the influence of cannabis has cost a motorist a £1,000 fine and a two-year driving ban.
Ramzy Edem Kojo Adzoe was also fined a further £450 for possessing the drug, and having no vehicle tax or insurance.
The 31-year-old appeared before magistrates recently, admitting all the offences.
Checks showed that the vehicle’s tax had expired on January 31, and he was subsequently stopped.
Further checks found that he held no Manx driving licence or valid insurance, which resulted in the vehicle being seized.
Adzoe’s manner was described as lethargic, and he had glazed eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and a search of the BMW found two grams of the drug.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 2.8, above the legal limit for cannabis of two.
When interviewed, the defendant, who lives at York Road in Douglas, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that Adzoe had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson submitted documents showing that Adzoe held a Ghanaian driving licence and an international licence, but not the Manx licence that he was required to hold.
He also held insurance, but it was invalidated due to him not holding a valid licence.
Mr Peterson said that Adzoe had not realised he needed to get a Manx licence, and that he had only purchased the vehicle a short time before the offences.
Adzoe was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay at a rate of £50 per week.