Drug dealer admits importing ketamine

A 21-year-old Foxdale man has admitted importing and supplying cannabis and ketamine.
Blayne Mason Niall Brian Quinn pleaded guilty to nine drug-related offences and was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Quinn, who lives at Archallagan Terrace, admitted importing class ‘B’ drugs cannabis and ketamine to the island from the UK, attempting to possess cannabis and ketamine with intent to supply, three counts of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, one count of being concerned in the supply of ketamine, and one count of entering into an arrangement concerning £1,470 in cash.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case was too serious for summary court.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that the case should go to the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks declined summary court jurisdiction and ordered Quinn to appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 19.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.