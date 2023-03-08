A 22-year-old who sold drugs has been sentenced to community service and put on probation for two years.
Daniel Joseph Cachia admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis as well as possessing the class B drug on a separate date.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that three amounts of cannabis were found at Cachia’s home in Willaston Crescent, Douglas, on December 21, 2020.
The amounts found were 6.8 grams, 3.8 grams, and 20 grams, valued by police at a total of £612.
Mr Swain said no explanation had been provided as to why it had taken so long to come to court, but he said it may have been part of another investigation.
We previously reported that police also executed a search warrant at Cachia’s home on August 24 last year.
He was not there but was later found walking towards the address.
A search of the property found £280 in cash, as well as scales, and 1.92 grams of cannabis, which police valued at £38.
After being arrested Cachia was abusive to female officers, adding: ‘All that is my savings from Spar. You think it’s a big cocaine bust.’
During an interview at police headquarters, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Cachia’s phone was examined and evidence of him meeting an unknown male and selling drugs for £60 was found.
In 2019, Cachia was sentenced to 160 hours community service for drug-related offending and money laundering.
A probation report recommended a period of probation as an appropriate sentence for the latest offence.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to follow that recommendation.
‘Mr Cachia is still a young man,’ said the advocate.
‘Unfortunately, he still has these drug misuse issues and it was supplied to fund his habit.
‘He is a young man with problems. He is trying to deal with them, but they keep rearing their heads.
‘The only way to deal with them is by giving him the help he needs in my submission.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Cachia to pay £125 prosecution costs by April 28.