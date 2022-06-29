Drug dealer sentenced after selling an ounce of cannabis to her friend

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A drug dealer was this week put on probation for 18 months for supplying cannabis.

Katie Ann Glover admitted selling around an ounce of the class B drug to a friend over a month last year.

She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing cannabis.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered the 37-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs.

We previously reported that police executed a search warrant at Glover’s home address at Anagh Coar Road in Douglas on August 9.

She was home at the time and told police there was cannabis in the house which was for her own personal use. An amount of 4.8 grams of the drug was found, valued by the police at £114.

During an interview at police headquarters, Glover admitted possession of the drug for personal use.

Her mobile phone was taken for analysis and conversations were found relating to her selling cannabis.

She was interviewed again and confirmed that no-one else had access to her phone, but answered ‘no comment’ when asked about the incriminating messages.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea for his client, in which Glover said that she estimated that she had sold no more than one ounce of cannabis in total, and only to one friend.

This was accepted by the prosecution as it was said that it was impossible to put a figure on how much was sold based on the messages.

Mr Kermode asked for credit to be given for his client’s admissions at the scene, pointing out that she had told police the cannabis was in the house.

‘The supply was to one person, a friend, so we are not dealing with multiple persons,’ said the advocate.

‘It was over a period between July and August 2021, so very little profit was made, a few hundred pounds at street values.’

Mr Kermode asked for credit to be given for Glover’s guilty pleas and said that, although she had a number of previous convictions for possession offences, the last was four years ago.

A probation report said that Glover had sold the drug to fund her own habit.

The report assessed her risk of reoffending and of harm to others both as medium, and suggested a probation order as the most appropriate sentence.

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks sentenced her to 18 months probation for each offence, to run concurrently.