A 27-year-old motorist has admitted driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine and cannabis.
Jack Edwards had also previously pleaded guilty to careless driving, possessing class C drug pregabalin, and failing to give information on a driver, during an earlier court appearance.
He will be sentenced for all offences on July 27 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that, on November 30, Edwards was driving a Ford Transit van at Oak Road in Peel when he drove into a road sign.
He was charged with careless driving.
On December 8, police spoke to Edwards while he was in a Volkswagen Golf at Glen Helen car park.
He was found to be in possession of three blister packs of the drug pregabalin.
Police found 43 tablets in total, which they valued at £172.
He was subsequently charged with possessing a class C drug.
On January 27, police spoke to Edwards after he was driving a Ford Focus at the KFC drive-thru on Peel Road.
He was said to be smelling of cannabis and a drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and cocaine.
Edwards was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters where a sample of blood was taken and sent for analysis.
This later produced readings of 108 for benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine and has a legal limit of 50, and a reading of 4.1 for cannabis, which has a legal limit of two.
When interviewed, Edwards, who lives at Corrin’s Way, Peel, handed in a prepared statement saying that he had consumed cocaine and cannabis the day before he drove.
On March 4, police received information from a member of the public, relating to a road traffic collision at Ballawattleworth in Peel, involving a red Ford Focus.
Edwards attended a voluntary interview with police but would not give information on who the driver was.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.