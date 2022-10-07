Drug-driver had vomit on his clothes

Subscribe newsletter
A teenager has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years for drug driving.
Harrison John Cowley was stopped by police on Quarterbridge Road.
Magistrates also ordered the 18-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Cowley was driving a Citroen on June 4 at 12.16am, heading towards Bray Hill.
He was seen by police, swerving towards the kerb and centre line in the road and was subsequently stopped.
Officers noted that he had vomit on his clothing, glazed eyes, delayed speech, and was swaying from side to side.
A roadside drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which was sent for analysis and later produced a result of 2.9.
The legal limit for cannabis, a class B drug, is two.
Mr Swain said that Cowley was only just over the limit but was clearly displaying symptoms of being under the influence of drugs.
Defence advocate Jorden Rafferty-Gough handed in letters of reference for her client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
‘He is remorseful.
‘He does appreciate his foolish actions, he was only 17 at the time the offence took place.
‘He did mistakenly believe he was fit to drive.’
impact
Ms Rafferty-Gough said that the mandatory ban would have a substantial impact on Cowley, who she said was working part-time, but intended to go to university.
Magistrates chair Michael Murley told Cowley, who lives at Lower Dukes Road: ‘Cannabis does impact your ability to drive and it could have led to a serious accident.’
Cowley was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, within one month.