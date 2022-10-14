Drug-driver is fined £1k
A drug driver has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Jason Daniel Claude Smithies admitted he had smoked cannabis before the incident.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered the 27-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of the ban.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court how police were on patrol at Bray Hill in Douglas on April 30 when they saw Smithies driving.
They initially followed him due to an issue with a wing mirror and spoke to him after he stopped at the Milestone garage.
A smell of cannabis was said to be coming from the car and a drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Smithies, who lives at Woodbourne Square in Douglas, gave a sample of blood.
The sample later produced a result of 12. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
During a police interview, Smithies said he smoked cannabis daily but had not felt unfit to drive.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood pointed out that there had been no criticism of his client’s driving and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks also ordered Smithies to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week.