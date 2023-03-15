A man has been jailed for 16 weeks after drug-driving for a second time and has also been banned from driving for five years.
James Philip Harrison admitted driving while under the influence of benzoylecgonine and cannabis.
The 30-year-old also admitted still being disqualified after his previous ban for drug-driving in Manchester, and possessing cannabis and having no insurance.
Harrison had previously pleaded not guilty to the latest two drug-driving charges but then changed his pleas to guilty on the day of a scheduled trial.
The offences were committed on June 5 last year when a blood sample produced a reading of 718 for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine, where the legal limit is 50, and 5.8 for cannabis, where the limit is two.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for community service, but High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that that would be an ‘uphill task’, considering Harrison had the conviction in Manchester in 2021 for drug-driving.
Mr Taylor said that his client had been relying on another driver to take him to his work as a roofer, but on the day in question, had been let down, so had then made the decision to drive himself.
‘He was almost at the end of his ban from England,’ said Mr Taylor.
‘There was no obligation to retake his test so if he’d waited a few weeks he could have driven again.’
Mr Taylor said that Harrison, who lives at The Hope in St John’s, cared for his mother in the evenings.
‘He’s certainly going to pay a harsh price if he goes to prison,’ continued the advocate.
‘Not only would he be losing his liberty but his employment.
‘It was a decision made in a moment of pressure to get work done.
‘He took a chance to maintain his employment and will suffer the consequences.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that as well as the 2021 drug-driving conviction in Manchester, Harrison also had a conviction in 2013 for driving while disqualified, as well as cannabis-related offences.
She said that there were other carers involved with Harrison’s mother during the day so she was satisfied that others could step in during the evenings.
The High Bailiff sentenced Harrison to eight weeks in custody for each drug-driving offence, to run concurrently, six weeks for driving while disqualified to run consecutively, and two weeks for possessing cannabis, also to run consecutively.
No separate penalty was made for having no insurance.
Harrison must take an extended test at the end of his five-year ban.