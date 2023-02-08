A 34-year-old drug-driver has been fined £750 and banned from driving for two years.
Liam Anthony McKee admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of the ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw McKee driving a Toyota Yaris on October 28, at 10.25pm, at Johnny Watterson’s Lane, Douglas.
They reported a smell of cannabis coming from the car so they followed him, and eventually spoke to him at Laurel Avenue in Onchan, where he lives.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, McKee gave a sample of blood which was sent for analysis and later produced a reading of 2.7.
The legal limit of cannabis is two.
Mr Swain said that there had been no indication of bad driving.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr McKee would say he was going through a difficult period and was using cannabis before going to bed.
‘He didn’t use it before driving, however it was still clearly in his system.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that, since the new drug-driving legislation had been introduced, people needed to be aware that cannabis stays in your system a lot longer than alcohol.
McKee will pay the fine, as well as £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £100 per month.