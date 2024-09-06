However, Owen Robert John Reed is to argue that he has 'special reasons' to not be disqualified.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson told the court that Reed was stopped by police on March 3, at 12.30am, while driving at Circular Road in Douglas.
Officers reported a smell of cannabis coming from his vehicle and a drug wipe test proved positive.
A search of the car found 1.6 grams of cannabis bush, valued by police at £32.
Reed, who lives at Springvalley Road, was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a blood sample was taken and sent to the UK for analysis.
This later produced a result of 5.3 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client would be arguing against disqualification, on the basis of 'special reasons'.
The principle behind 'special reasons' is that for certain motoring offences, even if the defendant is guilty, the court may choose not to impose a driving ban, even where a ban is normally mandatory.
Mr Rodgers said that the reasons were, that he had applied for medicinal cannabis and been accepted, that he worked as a valet making at least 10 car journeys a day between the airport and Douglas, and that he used the vehicle for contact with his child.
The advocate said that evidence supporting this would be gathered.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned the case until October 10, when a pre-hearing review will take place and a hearing date will be set.
Bail continues.