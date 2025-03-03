Two men have admitted trying to smuggle nearly £10,000 worth of cocaine onto the island on the ferry.
Leon Edward Glover, from Fazackerley in Merseyside, acted as drug mule, with two packages hidden in his rectum.
He appeared before magistrates on Thursday, February 27, pleading guilty to importing cocaine and possessing it with intent to supply.
Jason Lee McQuilliams, from Bride, also appeared and entered a guilty plea to importing cocaine.
They have both been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Glover of Fiona Walk and McQuilliams, who resides at Point of Ayre, were foot passengers who arrived at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal from Heysham, February 18, at 5.30pm.
The pair were stopped for a drug search and then subsequently detained.
Glover, who is 33, was taken to Noble’s Hospital, where he produced packages from his rectum containing 45 grams and 51.1 grams of cocaine.
Thirty-year-old McQuilliams was interviewed and denied that he had any knowledge of the cocaine.
He claimed that he had been helping Glover come to the island because he had mental health issues.
However, McQuilliams phone was analysed, and messages were found which showed evidence of him sourcing the class A drug prior to travelling to the island.
Mr Swain said that Glover had been acting as a drug mule and submitted that both defendants should be committed to the higher court.
Both advocates agreed that sentencing should take place at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the defendants will make their first appearance at the higher court on March 7.
No bail applications were made and both parties were remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.