Drug offender who ran away from police officer warned he could be sentenced to jail
Subscribe newsletter
An offender has pleaded guilty to drug-related and motoring offences.
Adam Simon Campbell admitted three counts of possessing cannabis, one count of escaping lawful custody, one count of having no driving licence, and one of having no insurance.
The 21-year-old will be sentenced in summary court on December 8 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that, on August 6, Campbell was stopped by police while he was riding a Yamaha motorcycle.
Checks found that he held no valid driving licence or insurance.
A search also found him in possession of 1.5 grams of cannabis.
Police valued all the cannabis found at £72.
On October 6, police were called to a disturbance at an address at Cronk Elfin in Ramsey at 1.30am.
When they arrived, they arrested Cambpell and took hold of his wrist.
He pulled away and then ran off, with a police officer giving chase.
She tripped Campbell but then injured her thigh and Campbell ran off again.
He was later arrested at his home, where police found another small amount of cannabis in his bedroom.
The court heard that Campbell has a previous conviction for possessing ecstasy with intent to supply in 2019.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation services.