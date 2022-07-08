Drug smuggler owed £20,000 to gang, court told

A 40-year-old man has admitted being involved in importing £10,000-worth of cannabis to the island in the post.

Scott Anthony Johnson also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess the drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of it.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Johnson to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on February 8, Isle of Man Customs and Excise intercepted a package which was being sent to the island from America.

It was addressed to a ‘Bradley Williams’ in Ramsey and when opened, was found to contain 506.4 grams of cannabis, which police valued at £10,128.

Police replaced the parcel with a dummy package and it was delivered to its intended address.

Johnson was the only person present at the address and when asked if he was ‘Bradley Williams’ replied ‘yes’.

Shortly afterwards police arrived and searched the property, finding the package in a rucksack.

Johnson, who lives at Furman Close in Douglas, was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he gave ‘no comment’ responses to questions during an interview.

His mobile phone was examined and evidence of him being involved in the supply of the drug was found as well as a tracking number for the package.

Mr Swain submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court.

Defence advocate Paul Rodgers entered a basis of plea for his client in which Johnson said that he owed £20,000 to a dealer from a gang in relation to a previous conviction.

He said that he had been pressured by the gang to accept delivery of the package to wipe out his debt.

Regarding his supply charge, Johnson said that he had supplied only smaller amounts to friends, who used it for medicinal purposes, and to fund his own habit.

He said that he used cannabis himself to combat back pain and insomnia.

Mr Rodgers submitted that the case would have been suitable for summary court sentencing had it not been for his client’s previous convictions, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks committed Johnson to the higher court where he will appear on a date to be set.