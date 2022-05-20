Drunk and disorderly at 1886

A Douglas man has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly outside 1886 bar in Regent Street.

Christopher Tomkinson had been escorted out of the pub but then argued with staff outside and swung an arm at another customer.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court how Tomkinson, who lives at Barrule Road, was in 1886 on May 5 at 11pm.

Door staff received a complaint about his behaviour and the 35-year-old was described as unsteady on his feet, smelling of alcohol, and having glazed eyes.

He was subsequently asked to leave the premises but swore and said: ‘I’m not going anywhere.’

Tomkinson initially resisted an attempt to remove him but then gave in and left.

However, once outside he climbed up a step and swung an arm at a male customer who was standing with his back to him.

Tomkinson then started shouting at the man and at door staff until police arrived and he was arrested.

During an interview at police headquarters, Tomkinson said that he didn’t remember anything, and thought that he had been arrested inside 1886.

He was said to have appeared confused and said that he had not been drinking for a while.

Tomkinson also said that he was taking prescription medication for a knee injury.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘On the evening of May 5, Mr Tomkinson had consumed alcohol prior to going to 1886.

‘He quite simply doesn’t recall the incident outside the bar.

‘The other individual didn’t make a complaint to the police so there was no charge of common assault.

‘In the interview he was co-operative, to the extent that he could recall matters.’

Mr Kermode said that his client had suffered a significant leg injury in 2020 and had undergone extensive surgery over 18 months, which had resulted in him being prescribed ongoing medication.

‘He doesn’t drink to excess. This was a rare night out,’ said the advocate.

‘His dosage of medication had altered and that, combined with alcohol, has caused him to behave inappropriately.’

Tomkinson was said to be currently subject to a suspended sentence, but Mr Kermode said that, as the latest offence was fineable only, that would not be activated.

‘He has realised that drinking when his medication was altered was unwise and he won’t let that happen again,’ said the advocate.

Mr Kermode said that his client was due to marry in June so asked that he be spared any licensing ban.