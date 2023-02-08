Michael Trevor France was seen throwing punches at a man, but no complaint was made by the alleged victim.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 31-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs and handed him a three-month licensing ban.
France is currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in September last year for assault causing actual bodily harm, after he punched a visitor in Castle Street in Douglas.
However, the drunk and disorderly offence is finable only so it cannot activate the suspended sentence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that members of the public called police to Granville Street in Douglas on February 4, at 2.20am.
France, who lives at Cronk y Berry View, Douglas, was said to have been involved in a heated altercation with another man outside Jaks.
Witnesses said that France had punched the man a number of times in the head and had threatened members of the public, saying: ‘I’ll take your heads off and break your jaws.’
When police arrived, they described France as being unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
Mr Swain said that, fortunately for France, the other male had not made an assault complaint.
During a police interview, France said he could not recall any of the incident.
He said he was normally non-violent but on the day, had mixed his cannabis medication with alcohol, causing him to black out.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr France accepts he was drunk and disorderly.
‘He is perhaps, as was said, fortunate that a more serious charge wasn’t brought.
‘He had taken his medication earlier in the day and believes it may have been an interaction.
‘All he can do is apologise to the court.’
The court heard that France was already paying fines until 2024, at a rate of £50 per month.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to increase his payments to £60 per month and pay the latest fine and costs at the end of his previous fines.