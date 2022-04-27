Drunk labourer shone a torch in person’s face

A 30-year-old labourer has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Jole Richard Moore admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were called to Granville Street in Douglas on March 18 at 1.30am.

Moore, who lives at Woodbourne Road in Douglas, was said to have been bothering members of the public.

He shone a torch in the face of someone several times, then took a pair of glasses from someone else.

His behaviour resulted in him ending up grappling on the ground with another man.

When police arrived, Moore was said to be slurring his words, unsteady on his feet and had glazed eyes.

He then started shouting ‘liars’ at members of the public and was arrested for generally acting disorderly.

During a police interview, Moore said he had drunk five or six pints of lager and rated himself at six out of 10 on a scale of how drunk he was.

He said he couldn’t remember what happened but did recall being on the ground with someone on top of him.

The court heard that Moore was given a suspended sentence on March 31 for common assault, resisting arrest, and property damage, after he punched a man, smeared excrement in a police cell and said his name was ‘Johnny Strange’.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander said that had the March 18 offences been before the court on March 31 as well, they would most likely have made no material difference to the sentence.

Ms Alexander asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and the fact that he had not denied the offence, despite having little recollection.

The High Bailiff told Moore: ‘You need to very carefully look at your drinking habits if you think you were only six out of 10 on a scale of how drunk you were, yet have no recollection of events.’