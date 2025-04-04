Frank Coates appeared at Douglas courthouse recently entering a guilty plea to the offence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Police were called to Lord Street in Douglas on February 28, after a report of an intoxicated male.
Officers described Coates as slurring his words and unable to stand unaided.
He swore at police as they tried to help him and was arrested.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client had a health issue affecting his balance, but accepted that he had been drinking.
Coates, who lives at Barregarrow, was given seven days to pay.