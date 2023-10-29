A drunk man found asleep in Market Street in Douglas has been given a 12 month conditional discharge.
Fernando Laranjo admitted being found drunk in a public place and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that a member of the public called police on July 13, at 3am, reporting that Laranjo was drunk and slumped near stairs at Market Street.
When officers arrived they found the 49-year-old, who lives at Christian Road in Douglas, asleep.
They woke him up and he was described as slurring his words, smelling of alcohol, and having glazed eyes.
He told police: ‘I was having a good time in 1886 and was just on my way home.’
Officers were concerned for his safety and found someone to look after him so he was taken home.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions, but did have a caution in February for a drink-related incident, which Mr Kane said was most likely why he had been brought to court for the latest offence.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for a conditional discharge, saying: ‘Police didn’t feel the need to arrest him at the time.
‘He was taken home. He accepts he wasn’t in a good condition.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs.