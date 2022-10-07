Drunk visitor threatened to kill hotel staff
A 63-year-old drunk holidaymaker who threatened to kill staff at the Rutland hotel has been fined £500.
In court, she wept in the dock after pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and was also banned from buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Curtis was watching some live entertainment at her hotel on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas on October 2 at 8.10pm.
Bar staff refused to sell her any more alcohol due to her level of intoxication.
Curtis did not take this well and began shouting and threatening to kill staff.
The live entertainment was interrupted due to Curtis’s behaviour and she eventually had to be restrained by security staff.
Police arrived and tried to engage with her, but Curtis continued to shout and swear which resulted in her being arrested.
Mr Kane said that Curtis, who lives at Coniston Road, Oakham, Rutland, had previously been involved with Turning Point, an agency which deals with alcohol issues in the UK.
Defence advocate Kate Alexander said: ‘Ms Curtis has limited recollection of the incident but has taken a pragmatic view and entered an early guilty plea.
‘She is a visitor on a coach trip and was due to go back home tomorrow (Wednesday), but now intends to leave the island today (Tuesday).
‘Her property is still at the Rutland so she will need to go back.
‘Ms Curtis is a 63-year-old lady who had had no contact with police until just shy of 18 months ago.
‘It is clear she is in a difficult personal situation. She was working with Turning Point and has indicated she is going to make contact with agencies.
‘She is extremely embarrassed. She has been here on holiday and ended up in custody.’
The advocate said that Curtis had been in a state of distress in the cells and had bruises on her forehead from banging her head against the wall.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks said that Curtis was currently the subject of a conditional discharge, imposed in Leicester, but an offence in the Isle of Man does not breach this.
He told Curtis: ‘It seems clear alcohol is a problem for you.’
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which she must pay, along with the fine, before leaving the island, or she may be subject to 35 days in prison in default of payment.