Stephen Joseph Keig, aged 40, and Lucy Alison Randle-Heslop, aged 39, have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
They are jointly charged with conspiring to commit perjury.
Mr Keig, of Prince’s Avenue, Douglas, appeared via video link from the prison and is also charged with fraud by false representation, four counts of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, and two counts of theft.
Ms Randle-Heslop, of Ballabrooie Avenue, Douglas, is also charged with fraud by false representation.
They will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues for Ms Randle-Heslop while Mr Keig is remanded in custody.