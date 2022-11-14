Duo charged with fraudulently obtaining Covid tests
Two people have appeared in court charged with fraudulently obtaining Covid tests during the pandemic and making money from it.
A third person, who is also charged with the same offence, failed to turn up for court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Lucy Alison Randle-Heslop, aged 39, of Ballabrooie Avenue, Douglas, appeared in court charged with fraud by false representation in relation to the lateral flow tests.
She is also charged with conspiring to commit perjury, relating to a separate allegation, said to involve forged bank statements sent to the Small Claims Division.
Laura Jessie Ann Corkill, aged 37, of Keppel Road, Douglas, appeared in court also charged with fraud by false representation, in relation to the lateral flow tests.
Stephen Joseph Keig, aged 40, of Prince’s Avenue, Douglas, failed to turn up for court, but is charged with fraud by false representation, relating to the LFT allegation, and conspiring to commit perjury, in relation to the bank statements allegation.
He is additionally charged with four counts of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, and two counts of theft.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson said that the allegations involved orders being made for the tests online.
The government was paying £1 per pack for them to be delivered during the pandemic and it is alleged that the three defendants were involved in making fictitious orders.
It is alleged that a large number of lateral flow tests were dumped at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site in Douglas rather than being delivered.
Ms Randle-Heslop was represented by advocate Stephen Wood, who asked for an adjournment until December 1 in relation to the fraud allegation.
The perjury related allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and committal proceedings for that will take place on January 5 next year.
Ms Corkill was represented by Sara-Jayne Dodge who asked for the same adjournment until December 1.
Bail was granted for Ms Randle-Heslop and Ms Corkill in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact witnesses, not to associate with their co-defendants, and not to leave the island without court consent.