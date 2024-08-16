A former retail manager has been fined £2,100 for committing fraud.
Andrew Ian Corrie swapped bar code labels on clothes he returned to Marks and Spencer, in order to obtain higher refunds.
The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation, which saw him defraud the Douglas store out of £290.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay that amount in compensation to Marks and Spencer, as well as £200 prosecution costs.
The offences were committed on May 23, 2023, January 22, 2024, and February 24, 2024.
The court heard that Corrie, who lives at Lakeside Road in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
His advocate, Jim Travers, handed in letters of reference for his client as well as a basis of plea.
In the basis of plea, Corrie said that, on May 23, he had returned two items with replaced bar codes with higher values, which resulted in a profit of £40.
On January 22, he said he had returned a jumper with a different bar code on, and had defrauded the store out of £125.
On February 24, he said he had returned another item which had led to an amount of £125 being defrauded.
Corrie concluded in his basis of plea that the total value of his crimes had been £290, which was accepted by the prosecution.
Mr Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that he was remorseful.
The advocate said that Corrie, who was working in a senior role for the Co-op chain at the time of the offences, had been going through a great deal of trauma and bereavement issues at the time of his offending.
‘He has not been himself over that period of time,’ said Mr Travers.
‘He was grieving, was troubled, and had experienced loss.
‘It may be considered something of a cry for help.’
The advocate said that Corrie was now engaging with agencies and receiving assistance.
He continued: ‘Up until recently he had been in a senior management role with a local store.
‘He had no financial concerns. There is no explicable reason to do what he did. He didn’t need the £290.
‘He’s a man of 55, who has been in extremely trustworthy employment, which he’s now lost.’
Mr Travers said that a psychiatric report shone some light on matters and that the defendant had now obtained new employment in construction.
A probation report assessed the defendant as a low risk of reoffending and low risk of harm to others.
Magistrates ordered Corrie to pay the fine, compensation, and costs at a rate of £100 per month.