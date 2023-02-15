Stephen Daniel Thomas Higgins, aged 18, of Ennerdale Avenue, Onchan, has been charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on July 3.
He was excused attending court but was represented by duty advocate James Peterson.
The court heard that there is a disagreement over the alleged reading, between experts representing the defence and prosecution.
The case was adjourned until March 9 when it is hoped that this will have been resolved.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.