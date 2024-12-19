An accountant who was drunk and disorderly at Noble’s Hospital has been fined £400.
Fabrice Uwubuheta swore at officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary and had to be restrained by five porters.
He appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday, December 17, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the defendant was in the communal area at his home address on December 7, at 7.40pm.
Police were called after a report of a disturbance, and when they arrived, they found Uwubuheta, who is 30 years-old, slouched against a wall.
He was said to be groaning, barely able to stand, and was smelling of alcohol.
The defendant was initially taken to Accident and Emergency, but once there, he became aggressive towards hospital staff.
Police were called back and when they arrived, they found Uwubuheta having to be restrained by five hospital porters on a bed.
He swore at officers several times, saying: ‘F*** you.’
The defendant was described as slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
The incident played out in front of several members of the public who were also at the hospital.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that no violence had been used, but that his client knew that his behaviour had been unacceptable.
‘He is embarrassed,’ said the advocate.
‘He simply had too much to drink. He went outside and the fresh air hit him.’
High Bailiff James Brooks told the defendant, who lives at Peel Road in Douglas: ‘It’s clear you were extraordinarily drunk.
‘You had to be held down by five porters.’
Uwubuheta will pay the fine and costs within one month.