Father who swore at baby awaits his sentence

A 30-year-old father has admitted being drunk in charge of his child.

The man was seen swearing at the youngster who was in a pram at a garage at 3am.

We have not named the man in order to protect the identity of the child.

He will be sentenced on July 12 after a probation report has been prepared.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the man entered EVF garage on Peel Road in Douglas on May 22 at 3am.

Witnesses said that he was pushing a pram with his son in it.

He appeared drunk and was shouting and swearing at the baby.

Police were called due to concerns and when officers arrived they reported that the man was smelling of alcohol, unsteady on his feet, and slurring his words.

He was arrested and was said to have been verbally aggressive towards police.

When interviewed later, he denied being drunk but admitted he had consumed some alcohol.

He admitted it was wrong to do so when caring for a child.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

The man was said to be currently on parole until January 2023 after an early release from a prison sentence.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she would need information on whether probation intended to revoke the man’s early release licence.

Mrs Hughes ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options.