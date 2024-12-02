Hayley Williams, of Springfield Road, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, November 26.
Her licence was also endorsed with four penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police saw Williams driving a Skoda, at the Blackboards in Ballasalla, on August 9 at 4.30pm.
She was said to be holding a phone to her ear and was seen talking.
She was subsequently stopped and given a £120 fixed penalty notice, but failed to pay it within the required time.
The Deputy High Bailiff also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.