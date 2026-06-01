A woman who was caught with her pants down outside the British has been fined £270 for being drunk and disorderly.
Staff said she was aggressive and refused to leave.
At 10.12pm, when officers arrived, Keig had gone but they found her outside the British, with her pants around her ankles in a busy area.
They tried to remove her, but she refused and was arrested.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said her client had vulnerabilities and didn’t consume alcohol regularly.
Keig told magistrates: ‘My pants kept falling down.’
Magistrates told her: ‘It’s not something we’d want to hear or see.’