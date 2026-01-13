Christopher McEvoy, of Willaston Crescent, was due to appear via prison video link, charged with resisting arrest.
However, his advocate asked to come off record and prison officers said that Mr McEvoy was refusing to leave his cell.
He passed on a message saying he didn’t want to enter a plea or see probation, and would like to ‘save time and money’, and be sentenced as soon as possible.
A message was passed to Mr McEvoy that if he didn’t enter a plea, a not guilty plea would be entered on his behalf, which was subsequently done.
He is remanded.