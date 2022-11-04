Firework aimed in direction of support workers
A 30-year-old man has been fined £250 after aiming a firework in the direction of community support workers.
Jason Liam Christian admitted an offence of setting off a firework in a public place and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The offence is finable only and Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, told Christian: ‘I’m amazed you’re not able to be charged with a more serious offence.
‘All I can do with you is fine you.’
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that, on November 2 at 11.30am, community support workers were at an address in Bircham Avenue Close in Ramsey, where Christian lives.
While they were at the address, a firework was fired in their direction from a nearby property which caused them to fear for their safety.
Police went to the property where the firework had come from and found Christian there with another male.
A Stormtrooper Rocket firework was found there.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Christian answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The prosecutor said that the firework had not been fired directly at the complainants, but in their general direction and had landed on the roof of a nearby property.
Ms Braidwood said that the offence was finable only, with a maximum penalty of £2,500.
The court heard that Christian has numerous previous convictions.
In August he was put on probation for 12 months after making racist comments and threatening to kill people using a chainsaw during a 999 call.
In July he was also put on probation for riding a mobility scooter while he was drunk.
He is also currently paying fines.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that Christian had an issue with alcohol, and on the morning in question, had been at the home of another man who had alcohol issues.
‘The firework was fired upwards and landed on a roof,’ said the advocate.
‘But it is accepted it was in broad daylight and it is understandable people were scared.
‘He fully accepts his wrongdoing.’
Christian was ordered to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits, at the end of his previous fine.