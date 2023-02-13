A 40-year-old woman has become the first person to appear in court charged with a domestic abuse offence under new legislation.
Charlotte Rebecca Dougherty, of Ballachrink Drive, Onchan, is charged with committing a ‘domestic abuse offence’ between January 3 and January 31.
She is also charged with common assault on January 31.
The Domestic Abuse Act 2020 came into force in January 2023.
The court heard that this was the first time the new legislation was being put into practice.
Duty advocate James Peterson asked for an adjournment until February 23, to allow time for Ms Dougherty to take more in-depth legal advice and for a psychiatric assessment to take place.
No bail application was made and she is remanded in custody.