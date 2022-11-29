A fisherman has been fined £35,000 for having fish that were too small in his catch.
Dinars Lugan, from Lincoln, who was fined £25,000 for the same offence in 2018, also had his Manx waters fishing licence suspended for a year following a special hearing last Friday, November 25.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture said: ‘The department is committed to ensuring the conservation of fishing in the Isle of Man.
‘This detention and subsequent conviction gives a clear message to vessels operating within Manx Territorial Waters that they must all abide by the regulations, to maintain a fishery that will be viable and sustainable for all.’
Mr Lugan’s boat, the ‘Julie Ann FD5’, was boarded by fisheries officers last Tuesday, November 22, just off the Point of Ayre, where they inspected the catch. A further inspection in Douglas found that 19.5% of the catch was under the legal 75mm length.
Mr Lugan must also pay £125 prosecution costs, the value of the catch will go to the department and the boat’s gear will be confiscated.