Five facing drug-related charges

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Five people have appeared at Douglas courthouse facing drug-related charges.

Blayne Mason Niall Brian Quinn, aged 21, of Archallagan Terrace, Foxdale, is charged with importing cannabis and ketamine to the island.

He is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and ketamine, attempting to possess drugs with intent to supply, and entering into an arrangement, relating to £1,550 in cash.

He is yet to enter pleas to the charges and was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood who asked for an adjournment until July 28 to allow time to review the case papers, which he said consisted of around 1,000 pages.

Ivan Hufana, aged 19, of Albany Road, Douglas, entered ‘no plea’ responses to possessing cannabis and ketamine with intent to supply.

He was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor and was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will appear on a date to be set.

Aaron Kingsley Underwood, aged 18, of Ridgeway Road, Onchan, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and ketamine.

He was represented by Ian Kermode and was also committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery to appear there on a date to be set.

Alex Leigh Gelling, aged 26, of Hope Street, Douglas, entered a ‘no plea’ response to a charge of entering into an arrangement, relating to £1,550 in cash.

She was represented in court by advocate Peter Russell and was also committed to the higher court to appear there on a date to be set.

James Scott Pringle, aged 24, of Cronk Drean, Douglas, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was represented by Ian Kermode, who said he was holding the case papers for David Reynolds.

He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a package was seized at the Post Office sorting office on August 14, 2020, and found to contain 349.4 grams of cannabis and 122.5 grams of ketamine.