A 63-year-old former Parish walk winner has appeared in court accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom’.
Vincent Lynch, of Head Road, Douglas, is charged with provoking behaviour, which he is yet to enter a plea to.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the allegations were akin to the defendant allegedly being a ‘Peeping Tom’.
He said that the complainant was at her Douglas home on September 8.
She had been in the shower and said that she came into her kitchen with a towel wrapped around her.
It is then alleged that she saw Mr Lynch with his face pressed against her window.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for an adjournment until September 26, to allow time to review the case papers.
Mr Lynch appeared from custody but a bail application was made, which was not opposed by the prosecution.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address, and not to contact the complainant.