A second-time drink-driver has been handed a seven-year driving ban and a suspended sentence.
Laura Rachel Bailey was more than triple the legal limit and also had a child in her car when police stopped her on June 5.
The 38-year-old, from Greeba, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.
We previously reported that the defendant was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on June 5, at 8.50pm, in Crosby heading towards Greeba.
Police witnessed the Corsa veering into the opposing carriageway on a number of occasions and reported that Bailey almost collided with a verge.
They pulled her over and as she stopped, the Corsa veered again, clipping bushes before coming to a halt.
Officers spoke to the defendant and described her as slurring her words, having glazed eyes, and smelling of alcohol.
She was also said to be unsteady on her feet and stumbled and fell in front of the police car.
A young child was in the car.
Bailey initially refused to provide a sample of breath.
She was warned, and again refused, but then provided the sample after a third request.
She failed the test, and she was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a further test produced a reading of 111, more than three times the legal limit of 35.
Bailey, who lives at Kerrowgarrow Road, was also convicted of drink-driving in 2019, which resulted in a three-month suspended sentence and a five-year driving ban.
Defence advocate Jim Travers handed in letters of reference for his client, as well as a letter from the defendant.
He said that information detailed in the probation report and Bailey’s letter, perhaps provided some context for events, while not excusing or minimizing them.
Mr Travers said that Bailey had been open and honest with probation and had pleaded guilty to the latest offence at the earliest opportunity.
The advocate said: ‘In the last couple of years Ms Bailey’s life has been turned somewhat upside down.
‘Since the offence she has reached out and sought help, and abstained from alcohol consumption.’
Mr Travers said that his client had even arranged for regular lab testing, in relation to alcohol, out of her own pocket, which confirmed that she had been abstaining.
Regarding the offence itself, the advocate said that Bailey had intended to get a taxi, but that had never materialised.
‘I submit that quite a harrowing set of personal circumstances have ensued, and unfortunately the break-up of a previous relationship has really set her back,' he said.
Mr Travers went on to say that there had been six years between the two offences, and that the probation report had assessed his client as a low risk of reoffending.
‘The true loser in an immediate custodial sentence wouldn’t be Ms Bailey, it would be her daughter,’ added the advocate.
The defendant must also pay £125 prosecution costs.