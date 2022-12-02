A former Royal Marine has been fined £450 after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Christopher Mooney argued with staff at Quids Inn on Douglas promenade after he was refused entry.
After pleading guilty to the offence, magistrates also ordered the 42-year-old to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Mooney went to Quids Inn on June 3 at around midnight, after a day of drinking.
He was turned away at the door by security staff due to his level of intoxication.
However, Mooney was said to have been acting aggressively and argued with the staff and landlord, despite being asked to leave a number of times.
He swore at the landlord and raised his middle finger in a rude gesture in the landlord’s face.
He was subsequently arrested and attended a voluntary interview at police headquarters on July 28.
Mooney was shown CCTV footage of the incident and agreed that it ‘didn’t look good’ and said he was ashamed of his behaviour.
He said that he had since given up alcohol.
A probation report said that Mooney’s life had imploded after he lost his business due to Covid lockdowns.
He was said to have since started working for a construction company, travelling to different airports around the UK, but had flown back to the island for his court appearance.
Due to this reason no address was given for him.
The report said that Mooney had been involved in charity work on the island in the past.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that her client had sought to make changes in his life and had now qualified to work as door staff.
Ms Dodge asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and his admissions during the voluntary interview.
Magistrates ordered Mooney to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.