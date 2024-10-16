A former shop manager has denied stealing £9,450 cash from Spar in Ramsey and will face a trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Stuart Anthony Johnston, aged 55, of Central Promenade, is alleged to have committed the offence between May and July 2022, at the Parliament Square branch.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Mr Johnston was the store manager at the time.
It was discovered that a quantity of cash was missing and it is alleged that it was found in Mr Johnston’s car.
He said that the money was takings from TT week, and that he had forgotten to bank it, but had no intention of stealing it.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood asked why the case had taken so long to come to court, and Mr Connick said that there had been delays in the police investigation and that bank accounts had been being reviewed.
Mr Connick submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant was represented by advocate Ian Kermode, who said that he felt that the case was borderline when it came to where it should be heard.
The Deputy High Bailiff declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on December 10.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with a condition to reside at his home address.