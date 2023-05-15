A former sports coach has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences, alleged to have been committed while he was coaching youngsters on the island.
Andrew Vernon-Browne is accused of committing buggery with a person under 16, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 16, two counts of gross indecency with a person under 16, and four counts of indecent assault on a person under 16.
Mr Browne now lives in Nottingham but was living in the Isle of Man at the time of the alleged offences.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the crown alleged that former soldier Mr Vernon-Browne groomed the alleged victim while coaching youngsters at a sports club on the island.
The allegations are historical and all relate to one child.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for an adjournment until May 25 as he said not all the evidence had been disclosed by the prosecution yet.
Mr Kermode said that the defence will hopefully be in a position to enter pleas to the matters which could be heard in summary court, in two weeks, once the evidence has been received.
Some of the offences can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery so those pleas can only be entered in that court.
Mr Vernon-Browne’s father also appeared in court and offered to put up a surety of £3,000, to allow his son to be bailed to his address in Douglas.
Prosecutor Mr Swain said that bail could be agreed with strict conditions.
Magistrates granted bail with the £3,000 surety in place and conditions that Mr Vernon-Browne not contact the complainant or witnesses, have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, surrender his passport, not to leave the island without court consent, to report twice a week to police headquarters, and not to go to the relevant sports club or its grounds.