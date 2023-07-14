A 14-year-old boy from Douglas has admitted being concerned in importing just over 2kg of cannabis bush to the island.
The youngster, whose mother was in court to support him, appeared in court via video link from a secure unit on the island. He cannot be named due to his age.
The offence took place between May and July this year.
The teenager was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Three other charges, of burglary, breaching an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO), and possessing drugs with intent to supply, were withdrawn by the prosecution.
The court heard that he has previous convictions.
A member of the Youth Justice Team was also in court and a report will be prepared by them before sentencing takes place on August 30 in juvenile court.