A 35-year-old man has been fined £1,650 after a five-man brawl at Barbary West Coast in Peel.
David Peter James Proctor admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises as well as possessing cocaine.
He appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Thursday, October 24, where magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to Barbary Coast West on April 7, at 9.42pm, after a report of a brawl in the bar area involving pool cues.
When officers arrived the fight had ended, but was said to have involved Proctor and four other men.
A pool cue and dartboard had been broken, though they had not been used in the fight.
Arrests were made and during a search of Proctor, police found 0.7 grams of cocaine, which they valued at £70.
He was interviewed the next day and said he didn’t remember much about the incident.
He told police that he had been celebrating his birthday and had seen his sister on the floor.
Proctor, who lives at Roxwell Terrace in Peel, said he had then been pushed over, and he could recall being on top of another male.
He admitted he had banged on the pool table and had picked up a cue and ball, but said he had no intention of using them.
Regarding the cocaine, he said he had bought it a while ago, but wouldn’t say who he got it from.
CCTV footage was viewed and showed Proctor banging on the table and picking up a ball, then throwing it away in anger.
Ms Alexander said that he had not played a major role in the incident.
Defence advocate Paul Glover reiterated that his client had not had a major part in the brawl and said that he had thrown a ball out of frustration.
Mr Glover said that it had now been nearly seven months since the incident and Proctor had been in no further trouble.
Magistrates fined the defendant £900 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, and £750 for the cocaine possession.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per week.
An affray charge, relating to a separate allegation on December 18, which Proctor had denied, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.