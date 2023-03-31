A 48-year-old fraudster has admitted not declaring work for five different employers while claiming benefits.
Marc Daniel Moore had the different jobs over a three-year and eight-month period between January 2019 and September 2022.
He pleaded guilty to nine counts of benefit fraud which resulted in him being paid £31,448 to which he wasn’t entitled.
Moore will be sentenced in summary court on May 11 after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that Moore, who lives at Marathon Road, Douglas, had been working at the Hydro Hotel in January 2019, Heron and Brearley in April and June 2019, the Mitre Hotel in December 2019 and November 2020, HQ Bar and Restaurant in March 2022, and the Welbeck Hotel in June 2022 and September 2022.
The work was not declared to the Department of Health and Social Care.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Moore opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions that Moore live at his home address, contact probation, and co-operate in the preparation of the report.