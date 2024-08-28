A man who assaulted a shop manager who tried to stop him stealing alcohol has been remanded in custody.
David William Prescott, also known as Atkinson, bit, punched and kicked the manager as he wrestled on the ground with him outside Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road in Douglas.
Thirty-seven-year-old Prescott admitted property damage, threatening behaviour, theft, and common assault.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Prescott went to the Peel Road shop on August 17 at 1.50am.
He left without paying for a 70cl bottle of Apple Sourz, but was seen on CCTV footage by the shop manager.
The manager followed Prescott outside and tried to retrieve the bottle, but the defendant wouldn’t let go of it.
They ended up wrestling on the ground and during the struggle Prescott bit the man on the elbow, kicked him, and punched him in the face.
He swore at officers, saying: ‘Ugly c***. Daft b****.’
Prescott was put in a van but continued to launch verbal abuse, saying: ‘I know where you live. I’m gonna kill you.
‘You’re lucky I’ve been away for five years. You’re gonna’ get f*****.’
Once at police headquarters, he flooded a toilet in a cell by putting a pillow down it.
Prescott, of no fixed abode, was interviewed the following day and said he would make ‘no comment’ until he saw the CCTV footage.
He added: ‘I want you to watch the CCTV, for him to be arrested for assault.’
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Glover said that, regarding the kicking, this had only occurred because the manager had hold of the defendant and he had been trying to get him off his leg, rather than deliberate kicks.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned sentencing until October 15.
No bail application was made and Prescott is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.