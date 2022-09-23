‘Get her out of here or I’m gonna put her through a window’
An offender has been fined £500 after a family row ended up with him being arrested.
Phillip Ian Peel had previously pleaded not guilty to common assault but agreed to enter a guilty plea when that charge was replaced with one of provoking behaviour.
Magistrates also ordered the 43-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police were called to Bircham Avenue in Ramsey after a report of a disturbance.
Peel was said to be threatening to put someone through a window and when officers arrived he was arrested.
A witness said that Peel had grabbed a female member of his family by the hand to pull her up and said: ‘Get her out of here or I’m gonna put her through a window.’
The witness said that they were worried for their safety and the police were subsequently called.
During a police interview, Peel, who lives at Water Street, Ramsey, handed in a prepared statement claiming he had simply asked the woman concerned to leave the property as his mother did not want her there anymore.
He claimed that the woman had sworn at him and threatened to burn the house down.
Defence advocate Peter Russell said: ‘This was an unfortunate family incident. It shouldn’t have happened and my client recognises that.
‘Things had been done and said in the past. On this particular date, unfortunately my client lost his temper on the back of some comments made.’
Mr Russell said that the woman concerned had been asked to move out but Peel admitted he had acted inappropriately.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for Peel’s guilty plea and his co-operation with the police.
Magistrates ordered Peel to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.