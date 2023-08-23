A 48-year-old Douglas man has appeared in court charged with threatening behaviour and possessing cannabis.
Ian Ronald Goldsmith is accused of threatening four police officers who were at his home on August 20.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police went to Empire Terrace where Mr Goldsmith lives, at 10.05pm on August 20.
Armed response officers had been in the area due to another matter but then went to Mr Goldsmith’s address after an allegation of a domestic incident.
Mr Goldsmith is alleged to have held a large metal bar above his head and said: ‘If you’re going to shoot me in the head you better get it right.’
A taser was used but was ineffective.
The defendant is then alleged to have said: ‘I’m going to punch your heads in. You are dead. You don’t know who you’re dealing with.
‘I’m going to take your gun and shoot you in the head.’
He was then restrained using Pava spray.
Mr Goldsmith, who is also known as Goldie, was one of the prisoners who featured in ‘The Best Little Prison in Britain’ TV series, filmed at the Isle of Man prison.
During a search, one gram of cannabis was allegedly found.
Duty advocate John Wright represented Mr Goldsmith and asked for an adjournment until September 5, saying that the defendant wanted time to instruct Paul Rodgers.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition for the defendant to live at his specified address.