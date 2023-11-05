A 58-year-old man has admitted domestic abuse and assaulting a pub bouncer.
Darren Michael Bardsley will be sentenced on December 12 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Bardsley and his wife had separated but continued to live together at the time of the offences.
The defendant’s wife said that he had become increasingly erratic and volatile.
She said that, on April 27, he had locked her out of the house after becoming angry.
He then left the island for a period so his wife changed the locks.
However, Bardsley smashed the door open when he returned and then threatened to put glue in the lock every week, which he did on one occasion.
On another occasion, he told the woman: ‘Get out or I’ll hurt you.’
He was also said to have started doing what he said were ‘home improvements’ late at night, but his wife said he would just cause a mess.
On July 5, while she was in bed, he came in and demanded money, then shoved the duvet into her face and started punching it.
He was also alleged to have struck her on the knee.
On another occasion, Bardsley splattered black and white paint all over the kitchen.
The woman said that, one time he was on the phone and was swearing at her.
He then said: ‘I’m going to the shop. I don’t want you in the sitting room. You better go upstairs.’
The woman called her son who then came to the house.
Bardsley chased his wife upstairs, saying: ‘Get up those f****** stairs,’ and was alleged to have slapped her on the arms and legs.
Her son called the police but Bardsley then told his wife: ‘Go and open the door and tell them everything is alright.’
He was subsequently arrested and told officers that the relationship was volatile at times.
Bardsley said he had been living with a friend but had been returning to complete work around the house.
He told police he was a ‘happy-go-lucky’ guy, but ‘didn’t let people get away with things’.
He admitted hitting his wife with a pillow a few times, saying it was to give her a ‘reality check’.
On June 27, Bardsley was at the Thirsty Pigeon pub in Victoria Street in Douglas when he was asked to leave, due to being previously barred.
He argued with a female bouncer and struck her with a lighter before leaving.
Bardsley was later arrested and when shown CCTV footage, said he didn’t know if it was him or not.
Ms Carroon said it had not yet been established if Bardsley’s wife wanted a restraining order to be applied for.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Rodgers said that his client had been accepted for a place at Tromode House, the probation accommodation.
Bail was granted with conditions to live there, not to contact his wife, not to enter her address, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court permission.